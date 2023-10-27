Special Halloween pop-up market in Butchertown on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hard Times Collective is hosting a one-day-only pop-up market at the Whirling Tiger in Butchertown on Saturday.

The all-ages event runs from 3-8 p.m. More than 40 vendors will be on hand.

You can find everything from cool clothes to art, ceramics, and baked goods.

Check out the video clips for a sample of some of the vendors who will be there!

