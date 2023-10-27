Contact Troubleshooters
Truist donates $500,000 grant to help small Kentucky business owners

The grant was given to Community Ventures, a financial organization that helps small businesses in west Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green grow.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Truist Foundation announced a $500,000 grant to help up-and-coming business owners in Kentucky.

The grant was given to Community Ventures, a financial organization that helps small businesses across Kentucky grow. The grant will help support more entrepreneurs in Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green.

WAVE News talked to the owners of one business who received help through the organization’s “Equity Boost” program that’s aimed at small business owners.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things as a business owner to do is find access to money,” Corey and Danielle Wood said. “It takes money to make money, and you need that money to grow. Like, surviving on cash flow is, you know, not always going to be there. And so, having access to capital was difficult. No one wants to give you money when you need it.”

Community Ventures also provides technical support, education and networking opportunities to business owners.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

