‘He was the best’: Polar bear dies while being transferred to Louisville Zoo

Payton
Payton(North Carolina Zoo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WAVE) - The North Carolina Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its beloved polar bears, Payton, who died while being transferred to the Louisville Zoo.

Payton died on Wednesday after the care team found him unresponsive during a routine check. He was taken to a nearby large animal veterinarian, who confirmed his passing.

Payton was taken back to the North Carolina Zoo, where a necropsy was performed by Zoo veterinary staff.

“The necropsy indicated some evidence of cardiac disease, a tumor on his adrenal gland as well as some moderate osteoarthritis in keeping with his advanced age,” Dr. Jb Minter, the Zoo’s Director of Animal Health, said. “Tissue samples will be sent to outside laboratories for further testing to help determine the cause of his death.”

Payton was being transferred to the Louisville Zoo as part of a polar bear breeding partnership, as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The release said Payton was accompanied by an experienced care team during the transfer, who performed routine checks.

Payton was born at the Brookfield Zoo in 2003 and was later transferred to the Memphis Zoo before coming to the North Carolina Zoo in January 2021.

“He was the best boy bear,” Polar bear keeper Melissa Vindigni said. “His trust was worth the effort to earn and it was a privilege and honor to have earned that. He loved training and interacting with his keepers and vet techs and his trust in us really shined with his willingness to work with us on his own health care. I learned so much from him and I was blessed to work with him. I will never forget the things he taught me.”

A full investigation into Payton’s death will be conducted.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

