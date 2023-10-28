Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes a stop at Oxmoor Center Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For Hello Kitty fans, the Oxmoor Center was the place to be Saturday as the Sanrio icon’s café truck made a stop on its US tour in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Launched in 2014, the Hello Kitty Café Truck was a part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture and has hit over 100 cities across the country.

Fans could grab limited edition merch including a hoodie, t-shirt, lunchbox, canvas tote, café rainbow thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets and more.

In addition to the merch, there were edible goodies as well.

