Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes a stop at Oxmoor Center Saturday

For Hello Kitty fans, the Oxmoor Center was the place to be Saturday as the Sanrio icon’s café...
For Hello Kitty fans, the Oxmoor Center was the place to be Saturday as the Sanrio icon’s café truck made a stop on its US tour in the parking lot of the shopping center.(Sanrio)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For Hello Kitty fans, the Oxmoor Center was the place to be Saturday as the Sanrio icon’s café truck made a stop on its US tour in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Launched in 2014, the Hello Kitty Café Truck was a part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture and has hit over 100 cities across the country.

Fans could grab limited edition merch including a hoodie, t-shirt, lunchbox, canvas tote, café rainbow thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets and more.

In addition to the merch, there were edible goodies as well.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Former LMPD Officer keeping state law enforcement certification
Officer fired for death of Breonna Taylor cleared after on-duty traffic collision
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Ark Encounter plans to sue Kentucky over tax incentives
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison

Latest News

On May 25, 2023, the Indiana University Southeast School of Business hosted the Mid-Year...
New Chapel EMS hosts touch-a-truck in connection with First Responders Day
Twice as many kids are hit and killed by cars while walking on Halloween than any other day of...
Norton Children’s expert discusses safety tips for Halloween
Susan G. Komen
Susan G. Komen hosts More than Pink Walk at Louisville Waterfront Park
File
Southern Indiana mom says teacher singled out her son for having an unhealthy snack