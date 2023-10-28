Contact Troubleshooters
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that there will be lane closures on KY-841 (Gene Snyder Freeway) starting on Monday.

Crews are scheduled to perform maintenance work on northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 35 and 37.7, near and through the East End Tunnel daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the release.

Officials said single-lane closures begin on Monday, Oct. 30, and end on Friday, Nov. 3. These dates may be changed if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays happen.

