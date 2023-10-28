LIST: Dozens of Halloween events held throughout Louisville, southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the end of spooky season nears with Halloween on its way, here is a list of attractions families and kids of all ages can enjoy.
5th annual Trick or Treat at the East End Farmer’s Market
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 13060 Factory Lane
Valley Sports Little League Trunk or Treat
- Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
- 5801 Greenwood Road, enter at PRP High School
Trunk or Treat at Saurback Drive In
- Saturday, Oct. 28
- Gates open at 5:30 pm., trunk or treating starts at 5:45 p.m.
Ultimate Halloween Parade Festival
- The event runs from Oct. 26 - Oct. 29
- 2023 Halloween Parade returns Saturday, Oct. 28. at 8:30 p.m. - Route begins at Louisville Slugger Field and ends at Lynn Family Stadium.
LMPD Trunk or Treat
- LMPD’s 5th Division is hosting a series of Halloween events, including a Trunk or Treat with candy, costumes, and more.
- Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2927 Goose Creek Road from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 2301 Douglas Blvd. from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Boo at the Zoo
- Louisville Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer is celebrating 42 years
- Sept. 30 - Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Hurstbourne Christian Church
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. at 601 Nottingham Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222
Portland Promise Center
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 1831 Baird Street
Believers Church Smyrna
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at 7905 Smyrna Pkwy
Motor City Church
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 10307 Seatonville Rd Louisville, KY 40291
Hope Lutheran Church
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at 4200 Shenandoah Drive
Crestwood United Methodist Church
- Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at 7214 Kavanaugh Rd, Crestwood
Fern Creek Christian Church
- Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 9419 Seatonville Rd, Fern Creek
Trick or Treat at Churchill Downs
- Sunday, Oct. 29
Jack Daniel’s Wicked Garden
- Oct. 27- Oct. 29
- Visit Paristown for an unforgettable Halloween festival featuring music, costume contests, vendors and more.
Fright Fair on Spring Street
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- The event will feature more than 30 artisan booths, live music, and more. The street will be closed from 12 to 6 p.m. to allow for shopping, trick-or-treating, street magic, face painting, aerial performances, etc.
Big Four Boo Fest
- Monday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Pearl St. & W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130
- Visit the Big Four Station Park across the bridge for Big Four Boo Fest where families can enjoy trick or treating, food trucks, games, music and more.
Jack O’Lantern Spectacular
- Oct. 3 - Oct. 31
- Come and enjoy art gallery of more than 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins through the woods of Iroquois Park.
Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom
- Sept. 30 - Oct. 29 at 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville, KY 40209
- Kentucky Kingdom is putting 1,000 bright orange pumpkins on display this fall, inviting everyone to play all day on world-class rides and explore fall-themed fun like games, street performances, and colorful new characters.
Legend at Pope Lick
- Runs from Sept. 23 – Nov. 4
- Pope Lick, centered around the region’s oldest folklore, is known around the state as the home of Louisville’s most infamous monster, the Goatman. Attendees can participate in haunted trails, escape games and more.
Free hayrides at Olmsted Parks
- Olmsted Parks Conservancy brings the popular Hayride on the Hill event to Shawnee Park on October 15 and Iroquois Park on November 5. Each hayride event takes place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Shawnee Park, October 15, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., 4501 W. Broadway
- Iroquois Park, November 5, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., 5216 New Cut Road
Waverly Hills Haunted House
- Begins Friday, Sept. 29 and runs every Friday and Saturday night through October 28 at 4400 Paralee Drive
