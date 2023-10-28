LIST: Dozens of Halloween events held throughout Louisville, southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the end of spooky season nears with Halloween on its way, here is a list of attractions families and kids of all ages can enjoy.

Need an event added? Help us build our list by emailing us the details at wave-webproducers@gray.tv.

5th annual Trick or Treat at the East End Farmer’s Market

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

13060 Factory Lane

Valley Sports Little League Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

5801 Greenwood Road, enter at PRP High School

Trunk or Treat at Saurback Drive In

Saturday, Oct. 28

Gates open at 5:30 pm., trunk or treating starts at 5:45 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Ultimate Halloween Parade Festival

The event runs from Oct. 26 - Oct. 29

2023 Halloween Parade returns Saturday, Oct. 28. at 8:30 p.m. - Route begins at Louisville Slugger Field and ends at Lynn Family Stadium.

LMPD Trunk or Treat

LMPD’s 5th Division is hosting a series of Halloween events, including a Trunk or Treat with candy, costumes, and more.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2927 Goose Creek Road from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 2301 Douglas Blvd. from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo

Louisville Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo presented by Meijer is celebrating 42 years

Sept. 30 - Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Trunk or Treat

Hurstbourne Christian Church

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. at 601 Nottingham Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222

Portland Promise Center

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 1831 Baird Street

Believers Church Smyrna

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at 7905 Smyrna Pkwy

Motor City Church

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 10307 Seatonville Rd Louisville, KY 40291

Hope Lutheran Church

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at 4200 Shenandoah Drive

Crestwood United Methodist Church

Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at 7214 Kavanaugh Rd, Crestwood

Fern Creek Christian Church

Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 9419 Seatonville Rd, Fern Creek

Trick or Treat at Churchill Downs

Jack Daniel’s Wicked Garden

Oct. 27- Oct. 29

Visit Paristown for an unforgettable Halloween festival featuring music, costume contests, vendors and more.

For more information, click here.

Fright Fair on Spring Street

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The event will feature more than 30 artisan booths, live music, and more. The street will be closed from 12 to 6 p.m. to allow for shopping, trick-or-treating, street magic, face painting, aerial performances, etc.

For more information, click here.

Big Four Boo Fest

Monday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Pearl St. & W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Visit the Big Four Station Park across the bridge for Big Four Boo Fest where families can enjoy trick or treating, food trucks, games, music and more.

Jack O’Lantern Spectacular

Oct. 3 - Oct. 31

Come and enjoy art gallery of more than 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins through the woods of Iroquois Park.

For more information, click here

Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom

Sept. 30 - Oct. 29 at 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville, KY 40209

Kentucky Kingdom is putting 1,000 bright orange pumpkins on display this fall, inviting everyone to play all day on world-class rides and explore fall-themed fun like games, street performances, and colorful new characters.

click here. For more information,

Legend at Pope Lick

Runs from Sept. 23 – Nov. 4

Pope Lick, centered around the region’s oldest folklore, is known around the state as the home of Louisville’s most infamous monster, the Goatman. Attendees can participate in haunted trails, escape games and more.

For more information, click here

Free hayrides at Olmsted Parks

Olmsted Parks Conservancy brings the popular Hayride on the Hill event to Shawnee Park on October 15 and Iroquois Park on November 5. Each hayride event takes place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Shawnee Park, October 15, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., 4501 W. Broadway

Iroquois Park, November 5, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., 5216 New Cut Road

Waverly Hills Haunted House

Begins Friday, Sept. 29 and runs every Friday and Saturday night through October 28 at 4400 Paralee Drive

For more information, click here

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.