Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating Tapestry Circle shooting

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to calls just before 4 a.m. of a shooting in the 8500 block of Tapestry Circle.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

LMPD is investigating and so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-5673 or online at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
LIVE: Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Former LMPD Officer keeping state law enforcement certification
Officer fired for death of Breonna Taylor cleared after on-duty traffic collision
Ark Encounter plans to sue Kentucky over tax incentives
Christian Academy announced to parents that it would be closing its Southwest campus after this...
Parents question Christian Academy’s decision to close Southwest campus, ask for parent forum

Latest News

Payton
‘He was the best’: Polar bear dies while being transferred to Louisville Zoo
Officers said the woman purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding...
Man dead after hit and run in Beechmont neighborhood
File
Southern Indiana mom says teacher singled out her son for having an unhealthy snack
Radcliff police investigating after man found dead in home