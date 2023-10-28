LMPD investigating Tapestry Circle shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to calls just before 4 a.m. of a shooting in the 8500 block of Tapestry Circle.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

LMPD is investigating and so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-5673 or online at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.