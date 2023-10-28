Man dead after hit and run in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a hit and run last night near the Beechmont neighborhood.

Police responded to the intersection of Taylor Blvd. and Bicknell Ave. just before 11 p.m. and found a man lying dead next to his moped.

According to video footage and witnesses, officers determined a red Dodge sedan was involved and fled the scene, according to LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders.

The car was found approximately two blocks away and had been abandoned.

The drive fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

LMPD’s traffic unit is investigating and encourages anyone with information to contact their anonymous tip lines.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.