New Chapel EMS hosts touch-a-truck in connection with First Responders Day

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Families showing up to Indiana University Southeast for Saturday’s IUS Fest for the trunk-or-treat activity were greeted by a firetruck from New Chapel EMS.

That was part of a combined trunk-or-treat and touch-a-truck activity that New Chapel planned that coincided with National First Responders Day, which was also Saturday.

The firetruck was also stationed at Huber’s Farm Winery that afternoon.

New Chapel encouraged those who came up to the truck to thank those who serve as first responders.

New Chapel EMS is a non-profit organization that provides ambulance services and emergency and non-emergency medical transport services for the residents of Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana.

