Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Children’s expert discusses safety tips for Halloween

Twice as many kids are hit and killed by cars while walking on Halloween than any other day of...
Twice as many kids are hit and killed by cars while walking on Halloween than any other day of the year. Norton Healthcare has some tips before your kids even put on their costumes.(WAVE)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twice as many kids are hit and killed by cars while walking on Halloween than any other day of the year. Norton Healthcare has some tips before your kids even put on their costumes.

Norton Children’s Prevention and Wellness team recommends decorating costumes with reflective tape or stickers so drivers can see kids more easily. Also make sure those costumes fit properly so they don’t trip and fall.

Face paint is suggested as well, since masks can make it difficult for kids to see clearly.

Families are also advised to stick to sidewalks while trick-or-treating and to be on the look-out for cars turning or backing up.

Most importantly, the team recommends parents talk to their kids about how to stay safe before going trick-or-treating. “Start building up to it,” Kinzie Evrard said. “Don’t wait as they’re chomping at the bit to get out the door “But really talk to them about holding hands when we cross the street and looking left, right, and left again, not darting between parked cars or trashcans, things that might make it hard for a person in a car to see someone that’s getting ready to cross.”

Norton Children’s safety experts also encourage drivers to slow down this holiday weekend and be especially alert while traveling through neighborhoods.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Former LMPD Officer keeping state law enforcement certification
Officer fired for death of Breonna Taylor cleared after on-duty traffic collision
Ark Encounter plans to sue Kentucky over tax incentives
Christian Academy announced to parents that it would be closing its Southwest campus after this...
Parents question Christian Academy’s decision to close Southwest campus, ask for parent forum

Latest News

Susan G. Komen
Susan G. Komen hosts More than Pink Walk at Louisville Waterfront Park
File
Southern Indiana mom says teacher singled out her son for having an unhealthy snack
(LEFT) Shameka Parrish-Wright (RIGHT) Gibran Crook
Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 3
The 2023 Norton Children's Hospital raffle home is a 2,500 square foot building valued over...
A sneak peek inside this year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Raffle Home
In district 8, Republican candidate Phil Haming is trying to take the seat from Democrat Ben...
Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 8