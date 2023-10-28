Radcliff police investigating after man found dead in home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Radcliff Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a home Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hill Street around 4:30 p.m., officials said. When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead in the home.

One person was detained and taken to the police station, where he had what officials called “a medical episode” and was then taken to Baptist Health Hardin for treatment.

Officials said all parties have been accounted for and the case is still being investigated.

