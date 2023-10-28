Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Radcliff police investigating after man found dead in home

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Radcliff Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a home Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hill Street around 4:30 p.m., officials said. When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead in the home.

One person was detained and taken to the police station, where he had what officials called “a medical episode” and was then taken to Baptist Health Hardin for treatment.

Officials said all parties have been accounted for and the case is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

Latest News

Tickets are on sale for $100 each with only 16,000 total tickets sold.
Tickets on sale for 2023 Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant