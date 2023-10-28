Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase

Kendall Radford
Kendall Radford(Kentucky Offender Lookup)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man wanted for stabbing a woman several times in Louisville is now dead after a police chase that ended in Ohio County.

Sheriff Wright says 43-year-old Kendall Radford was wanted since Friday evening, and his phone was pinged in Owensboro early Saturday morning.

He says officers spotted Radford, who waved at them, then got in a car and drove off.

Sheriff Wright says a chase started with deputies in Daviess County, and then went into Ohio County.

Deputies used stop sticks, and the Sheriff says they worked. He says Radford was going 80-90 mph when he hit them.

Then he says Radford called 911 and told dispatchers he was going to kill himself.

The Sheriff says Radford slit his own throat before his car eventually came to a stop.

He says deputies tried to save Radford, but he died at the scene.

Sheriff Wright says the woman who was stabbed in Louisville survived her injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD Officer keeping state law enforcement certification
Officer fired for death of Breonna Taylor cleared after on-duty traffic collision
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Ark Encounter plans to sue Kentucky over tax incentives
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison

Latest News

LIST: Dozens of Halloween events held throughout Louisville, southern Indiana
For Hello Kitty fans, the Oxmoor Center was the place to be Saturday as the Sanrio icon’s café...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes a stop at Oxmoor Center Saturday
On May 25, 2023, the Indiana University Southeast School of Business hosted the Mid-Year...
New Chapel EMS hosts touch-a-truck in connection with First Responders Day
Twice as many kids are hit and killed by cars while walking on Halloween than any other day of...
Norton Children’s expert discusses safety tips for Halloween