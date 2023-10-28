Susan G. Komen hosts More than Pink Walk at Louisville Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Susan G. Komen hosted the Louisville More than Pink Walk Saturday morning at Waterfront Park.

The world’s leading breast cancer organization gathered thousands to come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease and raise funds to support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients.

Those services include research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

“We are excited to bring back the More than Pink Walk and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community,” Executive State Director for Kentucky Susan G. Komen Jennifer Milewski said. “Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission as the demand for our services continues to increase.”

