Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Susan G. Komen hosts More than Pink Walk at Louisville Waterfront Park

Susan G. Komen
Susan G. Komen(PRNewswire)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Susan G. Komen hosted the Louisville More than Pink Walk Saturday morning at Waterfront Park.

The world’s leading breast cancer organization gathered thousands to come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease and raise funds to support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients.

Those services include research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

“We are excited to bring back the More than Pink Walk and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community,” Executive State Director for Kentucky Susan G. Komen Jennifer Milewski said. “Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission as the demand for our services continues to increase.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Former LMPD Officer keeping state law enforcement certification
Officer fired for death of Breonna Taylor cleared after on-duty traffic collision
Ark Encounter plans to sue Kentucky over tax incentives
Christian Academy announced to parents that it would be closing its Southwest campus after this...
Parents question Christian Academy’s decision to close Southwest campus, ask for parent forum

Latest News

Twice as many kids are hit and killed by cars while walking on Halloween than any other day of...
Norton Children’s expert discusses safety tips for Halloween
The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.
‘He was the best’: Polar bear dies while being transferred to Louisville Zoo
LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating Tapestry Circle shooting
Officers said the woman purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding...
Man dead after hit and run in Beechmont neighborhood