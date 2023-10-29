Contact Troubleshooters
Car crashes into house, bursts into flames in Portland neighborhood

The fire happened in the 2400 block of West Main Street on Sunday.
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A car crashed into a house, causing it to light on fire, in the Portland neighborhood Sunday, according to the Louisville Fire Department.

LFD spokesperson Donovan Sims said crews were sent to a fire in the 2400 block of West Main Street around 1:50 p.m. Crews arrived at the house within two minutes and found a two-story building hit by a car and on fire.

Sims said the car had hit the gas and electric meters on the house.

After 13 minutes and the work of 25 firefighters, the fire was brought under control. A hazmat unit was brought in around 2:20 p.m. to monitor the area while LG&E shut off the gas.

No injuries were reported.

Car crashes into house, bursts into flames in Portland neighborhood
