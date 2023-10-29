Contact Troubleshooters
Dawne Gee leads Halloween Parade from Slugger Field to Lynn Family Stadium

WAVE News' Dawne Gee leads Halloween Parade
WAVE News' Dawne Gee leads Halloween Parade(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The spirit of Halloween is alive and well in Louisville.

WAVE News’ very own Dawne Gee and her dad led Saturday’s parade and kicked it off with their walk to stop bullying. They rolled from Louisville Slugger Field to Lynn Family Stadium along with hoards of ghouls, goblins and other spooky specters.

A second parade will happen Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

