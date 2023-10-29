FORECAST: Heavy rain overnight ahead of cold temperatures this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Our final wave of rain will be the heaviest and most widespread tonight

Rain clears by late Monday morning, with sunshine possible by tomorrow afternoon

FREEZE WATCH: 11PM Monday - 10AM Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -As our cold front continues to push south, rain chances peak tonight as a result. This will be our final wave of rain, which will bring us more widespread and heavy rain to the majority of our WAVE Country Counties.

Scattered showers will stick around during the morning hours of Monday. By late morning we’ll be on the dry side as colder and drier air pushes through. Temperatures will be chilly! Plan for highs to only climb into the 40s.

A FREEZE WATCH is in place starting at 11PM Monday night. Temperatures will be frigid! Mostly clear skies will allow Tuesday morning’s lows to fall all the way into the mid and upper 20s.

Grab the coats and stay warm! Halloween is looking flat-out chilly! Make sure the kids have a jacket or sweater they can wear with their costumes, as trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the 40s despite sunshine and dry weather.

