FORECAST: Soggy and cool weather for Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers with a few breaks in the rain today

Final and heaviest round of rain arrive overnight

FREEZE WATCH: 11PM Monday - 10AM Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A short-lived break in the rain arrives by late morning, with another jump in rain chances by this afternoon.

Bottom line, keep the rain gear handy! Temperatures will be cool as well, staying consistently in the 50s and 60s.

As our cold front continues to push south, rain chances peak Sunday night as a result. This will be our final wave of rain, which will bring us more widespread and heavy rain to the majority of our WAVE Country Counties.

Scattered showers will stick around during the morning hours of Monday.

By late morning we’ll be on the dry side as colder and drier air pushes through. Temperatures will be chilly! Plan for highs to only climb into the 40s.

A FREEZE WATCH is in place starting at 11PM Monday night. Temperatures will be frigid!

Mostly clear skies will allow Tuesday morning’s lows will fall all the way into the mid and upper 20s. Grab the coats and stay warm!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.