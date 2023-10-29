LMPD: Death investigation underway on West Hill Street after man found dead in alley
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating the death of the man found in an alley early Sunday morning on West Hill Street.
LMPD said calls came in reporting a person down in the 1700 block around 4 a.m. The cause of death will be released once an autopsy is performed.
No other information was provided.
