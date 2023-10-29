Louisville Cardinals shut out Duke in top-20 battle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville football went into Saturday’s matchup against No. 20 Duke looking to make a statement following their upset loss to Pittsburgh two weeks ago.

The Cardinals made noise nationally following a 23-0 shutout in front of their home fans Saturday afternoon at L&N Stadium.

Running back Jawhar Jordan was the story on offense for Louisville, rushing for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals made it a purpose to protect the football on offense after making crucial errors against Pittsburgh.

Louisville did not turn the ball over once against a Duke defense that ranked among the best in the country.

UofL held Duke’s offense to 202 total yards and allowed Duke to convert on first downs only nine times.

The Cardinals stopped Duke in 10 of their 12 plays on third down.

Duke was unsuccessful in both of their fourth down attempts.

Louisville improves to 7-1 with the victory and sits in second place in the ACC behind unbeaten Florida State.

The Cardinals will host Virginia Tech at home on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.