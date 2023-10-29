Contact Troubleshooters
Man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station

By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are working to find answers after they found a man dead underneath an overpass Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said calls came in reporting a person down in the 5700 block of Johnsontown Road around 11 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating what led to the man’s death.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

