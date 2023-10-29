‘My son’s jaw is wired shut’: Louisville mom says her son broke jaw during fight at JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mom is describing the horror of seeing her son with a broken jaw after a fight at Southern High School this week.

Chenelle Purifoy said her son broke his jaw during a fight on Tuesday and has been in and out of three different hospitals before finally being able to get surgery on Thursday.

Now, she says she wants accountability from JCPS after her son was able to walk out of the school after being injured.

Purifoy said her son Johnny Purifoy bounced around to three different hospitals in 48 hours in order for him to get surgery after a fight between him and another student at Southern High School.

“My son’s jaw is wired shut,” Purifoy said. “And it has been broken in two places.”

Purifoy said the fight happened Tuesday afternoon during a transition in classes after she said another student punched her son in the face, making him fall and hit his jaw on the metal part of a desk.

She said her son then got up and defended himself.

“He’s the sweetest boy in the world and don’t do nothing to nobody,” Purifoy said. “And he asked to be left alone in the classroom and you get mad and you sucker-punch him in the face, so of course yeah he’s going to fight you back.”

Purifoy said after the fight was broken up her son proceeded to leave the school campus, and then he walked three-quarters of a mile to a Thornton gas station.

Purifoy met him there and said a gas station attendant was helping him, and she said her son couldn’t talk or even close his mouth.

JCPS said staff at Southern attempted to stop her son from leaving campus, but he didn’t listen and staff pulled video footage to figure out what direction he went in after he left the school.

They said they didn’t know he was injured because he left the campus so quickly but if he had stayed there he would have received the proper medical attention.

However, Purifoy said they should have made her son stay on campus and said her family had to call the school to get any information.

“How do you not call the mom to let her know that hey he walked out the school doors,” Purifoy said. “They didn’t do anything? That is absolutely 100 percent wrong.”

In the days after the incident, Purifoy says she hasn’t heard a word from JCPS or Southern High School to check in.

And because of his injury and because he was able to leave the school she says she wants accountability.

So WAVE News asked what that would look like.

”I’m coming for your head,” Purifoy said. “Just know that I’m coming for y’all. I’m coming for y’all.”

When then asked if that statement just meant a lawsuit was incoming, she responded by saying: “Yes it does! I’m coming for ya!”

Purifoy said her son had surgery Thursday and his mouth will be wired shut for four to six weeks, but he was released from the hospital Friday evening.

She said she wants to give a special thank you to her coworkers at StoryPoint of Middletown for their support while she has been staying by her son’s side.

She said as of Saturday, she still hasn’t heard from Southern High School or JCPS, but she does not plan to send either one of her sons back to the high school.

JCPS says students involved in fights are disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

