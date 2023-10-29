Ultimate Halloween Parade, Festival celebrates 20th anniversary with 4-day event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The spirit of Halloween is alive and well as the city’s largest Halloween celebration returned with a four-day event-filled weekend in Louisville.

This year’s Ultimate Halloween Festival and Parade was moved to Lynn Family Stadium, with WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee and her father leading Saturday’s parade, kicking it off with their walk to stop bullying.

The parade rolled from Louisville Slugger Field to Lynn Family Stadium along with hoards of ghouls, goblins and other spooky specters.

Events kicked off Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with an on-site haunted house, tethered balloon rides pumpkin pie-eating contests and more.

Due to weather, events for Sunday have been cancelled.

