Ambassador Oksana Markarova visiting UofL to speak on war in Ukraine

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova is speaking at the University of Louisville about the war in Ukraine and the United States’ support for that country’s efforts.

She is joined by Senator Mitch McConnell and UofL President Kim Schatzel.

This is part of the McConnell Center Distinguished Speaker Series.

