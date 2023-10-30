Brandenburg woman shares story of early breast cancer detection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a healthcare worker of more than 25 years, Ellen Hendley has seen firsthand the impact of cancer.

She works as a supervisor at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Brandenburg. She’s also seen two of her aunts fight breast cancer. One is a survivor of three years. The other passed away from the disease.

Since the age of 40, she had never missed a routine mammogram. Nevertheless, she never expected to be diagnosed with stage one breast cancer at 44 years old.

“It takes a very emotional toll on you physically and mentally,” Hendley said. “I do recall everything that my aunts went through and being in the healthcare field I’ve watched patients go through different stages of breast cancer.”

A biopsy revealed a 1.8-centimeter mass in her right breast. She later underwent a lumpectomy to remove the mass. More tissue had to be taken than initially expected, so she also had a partial mastectomy.

She went through 16 consecutive treatments of radiation and her treatment took 3 months from start to finish.

But Hendley wasn’t alone. Audrey Cleaver, who is what’s called a “breast navigator” with Baptist Health, was there to navigate her through the entire process.

“Once you get that news, you don’t know where to go,” Cleaver said. “I call them, I take them by the hand, and I take them through the system.”

Cleaver meets with patients immediately after their biopsies once they’ve been diagnosed. She goes with them to a “breast clinic” where the patients meet part of the team that will be treating them, including the surgeon and oncologist.

Hendley said through it all, Cleaver was just a phone call away.

“She was just like a female friend that you needed at the time to let you know what was ahead,” Hendley said.

“My mom had breast cancer, so I take it very personally,” Cleaver said. “When that patient’s going through this, I’m going through it with them. If they need me, they can call me.”

Hendley is sharing her story in the hopes of encouraging other women to get their annual mammogram. A mammogram can detect lumps you may not feel in a self-examination, especially 3D mammograms like those offered at Baptist Health Hardin and its diagnostic centers.

“97% of breast cancer is curable with early detection,” Cleaver said. “Us getting our mammograms every year is very important to our health.”

“If it comes back abnormal, then you can take the next step and hopefully it will be in the early stage by you getting your mammogram as soon as you can,” Hendley said. “It can save your life just like it did mine.”

