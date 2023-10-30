Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are working to find answers after they found a man dead underneath an overpass Sunday morning.
Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said calls came in reporting a person down in the 5700 block of Johnsontown Road around 11 a.m.
Officers arrived and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating what led to the man’s death.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the man as 22-year-old Areion Damond Hickman.
There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.