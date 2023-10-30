Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are working to find answers after they found a man dead underneath an overpass Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said calls came in reporting a person down in the 5700 block of Johnsontown Road around 11 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man dead with a gunshot wound. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating what led to the man’s death.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the man as 22-year-old Areion Damond Hickman.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

