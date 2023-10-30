Driver killed in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash near the Valley Station neighborhood involving a semi-truck has left one person dead Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 12300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the driver of a passenger vehicle was headed south on Dixie when they crossed over and crashed head-on into a semi-tractor trailer that was headed north. Investigators are not sure what caused the driver to cross into the northbound lanes.

The crash caused the passenger vehicle to hit an additional car that was also headed south. Police said the driver of the passenger vehicle that crashed into the semi died at the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the Dixie Highway area, as the north and southbound lanes will be shut down while crews clean up.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.