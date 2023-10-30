Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Driver killed in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station

By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash near the Valley Station neighborhood involving a semi-truck has left one person dead Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 12300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the driver of a passenger vehicle was headed south on Dixie when they crossed over and crashed head-on into a semi-tractor trailer that was headed north. Investigators are not sure what caused the driver to cross into the northbound lanes.

The crash caused the passenger vehicle to hit an additional car that was also headed south. Police said the driver of the passenger vehicle that crashed into the semi died at the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the Dixie Highway area, as the north and southbound lanes will be shut down while crews clean up.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
A Louisville mother says her son suffered a broken after getting into a fight with another...
‘My son’s jaw is wired shut’: Louisville mom says her son broke jaw during fight at JCPS school
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Car crashes into house, bursts into flames in Portland neighborhood
File
Southern Indiana mom says teacher singled out her son for having an unhealthy snack

Latest News

Ford
Ford to bring electric vehicle to Louisville Assembly Plant
Victims, families of Old National Bank shooting to sue Radical Firearms
Marc Hibel
Marc Hibel appears in court, attorney withdraws motion to preserve evidence
Jamarcus Glover skips court again, co-defendants enter not guilty pleas
Jamarcus Glover skips court again, co-defendants enter not guilty pleas