Early voting in Kentucky starts later this week

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With the general election just more than one week away, Kentucky’s top election official is urging voters to beat the lines and vote early.

On Monday, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced no excuse early voting will run from Thursday, November 2nd through Saturday, November 4th.

He urged both candidates for the state’s top office, Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, to promote the measure that passed with bi-partisan support back in 2021.

“The best way to avoid lines at the polls is to take advantage of our early voting days, this Thursday through Saturday,” said Adams in a news release. “I ask Governor Beshear and Attorney General Cameron to encourage their supporters to vote early and help ensure a smooth election for both our voters and our poll workers.”

You can find your polling place and the times it will be open for early voting here.

