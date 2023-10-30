FORECAST: Chilly Halloween with gusty winds and a small flurry chance by evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

FREEZE WARNING - all areas Tuesday morning

Highs in the 40s on Halloween, gusty winds and small flurry chance by evening as front arrives

Deep freeze in the mornings until the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The end of the growing season is here as temperatures will fall well below freezing for the first time this season overnight. Lows will be in the 20s, hard freeze territory, for many Tuesday morning. Make sure your pets are warm tonight!

Halloween is mostly sunny and quiet for most of the day until a reinforcing cold front sweeps through during the early evening, bringing wind gusts up to 30 MPH with some cloud cover and perhaps a flurry or spot of drizzle. Highs will be in the 40s.

We’ll keep a small sprinkle and flurry chance in the forecast Tuesday night as winds continue to gust up to 30 MPH at times overnight.

Be prepared for a very cold start to Wednesday with wind chills heading down into the teens and lows in the 20s. Wednesday morning’s clouds will be replaced by sunshine by the afternoon, helping us to see high temperatures in the upper 40s again despite the much colder air aloft compared to days past.

Thursday will bring much milder air surging in from the southwest, resulting in highs finally getting back into the 50s.

Overnight lows Thursday night will still be in the 30s, but many will actually stay above freezing this time.

By the weekend we’re back into the 60s but we’ll need to keep an eye on Sunday’s forecast as our next round of rain will likely be arriving by then.

