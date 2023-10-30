FORECAST: Chilly weather to start the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

FREEZE WARNING: 11 PM to 10 AM Tuesday

Flurries & sprinkles possible Tuesday evening

Warmer to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a soggy start to the day, rain moves out by the afternoon. Clouds clear through the afternoon as temperatures hover in the 40s. Mostly clear skies and light northerly winds will drive overnight temperatures into the 20s in most locations.

A FREEZE WARNING is in place from 11 PM through 10 AM Tuesday morning. Tuesday begins with sunny and chilly weather. Expect afternoon highs in the 40s as clouds move back into the region tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday night will be quite cold, with lows in the 20s; a widespread freeze is expected.

There’s the potential for a few flurries and sprinkles as trick-or-treaters gather candy Halloween evening. We’ll keep that potential until Wednesday morning.

Warmer weather is expected to end the workweek, with highs returning to the 60s by the upcoming weekend.

