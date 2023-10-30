Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cloudy and chilly afternoon

Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FREEZE WARNING: 11 PM to 10 AM Tuesday
  • Flurries & sprinkles possible Tuesday evening
  • Wind chills in the 20s for Trick-or-Treaters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of the steady rain is to our east with only spotty drizzle over the next few hours. Some breaks in the clouds will be possible later today but the cloudy setup will keep us chilly overall today.

Mostly clear skies and light northerly winds will drive overnight temperatures into the 20s in most locations. A FREEZE WARNING is in place from 11 PM through 10 AM Tuesday morning.

Tuesday begins with sunny and chilly weather. Expect afternoon highs in the 40s as clouds move back into the region tomorrow afternoon.

Expect a quick drop in temperatures from the 40s into the 30s Halloween evening with strong gusty winds before sunset. Some sprinkles will be possible that could change to snow flurries. Wind chills will drop into the lower 20s at times.

Warmer weather is expected to end the workweek, with highs returninig to the 60s by the upcoming weekend.

