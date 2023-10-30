FORECAST: A hauntingly chilly Halloween

WEATHER HEADLINES

FREEZE WARNING until 10 AM

Flurries & sprinkles possible this evening

Wind chills in the 20s for Trick-or-Treaters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be chilly and sunny to start before a reinforcing cold front brings clouds into the region by the late afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible as highs max out in the 40s. Some drizzle and flurries are possible as the front moves through. A small sprinkle and flurry chance remain in the forecast tonight as the wind continues to gust up to 30 MPH at times. While we’ll see lows in the 20s, the strong wind gusts will drive wind chills into the teens in some locations.

Some clouds linger into Wednesday morning before clearing by the afternoon. Highs climb into the 40s once again. Wednesday night will be another cold night. Expect lows in the 20s beneath mostly clear skies.

Warmer weather is expected to end the workweek, with highs returninig to the 60s by the upcoming weekend.

