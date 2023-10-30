Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: A hauntingly chilly Halloween

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FREEZE WARNING until 10 AM
  • Flurries & sprinkles possible this evening
  • Wind chills in the 20s for Trick-or-Treaters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be chilly and sunny to start before a reinforcing cold front brings clouds into the region by the late afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible as highs max out in the 40s. Some drizzle and flurries are possible as the front moves through. A small sprinkle and flurry chance remain in the forecast tonight as the wind continues to gust up to 30 MPH at times. While we’ll see lows in the 20s, the strong wind gusts will drive wind chills into the teens in some locations.

Some clouds linger into Wednesday morning before clearing by the afternoon. Highs climb into the 40s once again. Wednesday night will be another cold night. Expect lows in the 20s beneath mostly clear skies.

Warmer weather is expected to end the workweek, with highs returninig to the 60s by the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

Most Read

Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
Driver killed in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! 10/30
In the United States, the growing season typically lasts from April to October, and the average...
Behind the Forecast: Climate change impacting your wine?
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/19