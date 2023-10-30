Harlan Co. to receive $1.15 million from FEMA for road fix

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $1.15-million for culvert repairs in Harlan County after roads were damaged during the July 2022 flood.

The money will be awarded through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and is targeted to fix a box culvert beneath KY-522, west of Eversole Hollow Road in Cumberland.

“In keeping with our mission, we are pleased that FEMA and our partners, through Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation programs, are helping local communities with their recovery,” said FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer John Brogan.

FEMA officials said the culvert, once installed, will be roughly twice the size of the one which was damaged in the flood.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.