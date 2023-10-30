Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jamarcus Glover skips court again, co-defendants enter not guilty pleas

Jamarcus Glover skips court again, co-defendants enter not guilty pleas
Jamarcus Glover skips court again, co-defendants enter not guilty pleas(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Accused drug dealer Jamarcus Glover is still on the run. He skipped yet another court hearing Monday morning, but three of his associates showed up for court.

Glover has been on the run since he failed to appear in court on Oct. 4 after being arrested and bonded out, paying his full $20,000 bond just days before on Oct. 1. Part of the bond was paid for by the mother of a 13-year-old girl who died of an overdose that police say Glover could face additional charges for.

Christopher Skinner, Anthony Johnson Junior and Ahrae Marks appeared in Jefferson Circuit Court to answer to charges including drug trafficking and engaging in organized crime.

A not-guilty plea was entered for each suspect. Then each was released on their own recognizance (ROR), meaning they aren’t being held in jail or given bond.

“Mr. Skinner, I’m going to set your bond at ROR because you’re here today, with an attorney,” Judge Julie Kaelin said during court. “As I said, no warrant was requested by the prosecutor when this matter was presented to the grand jury as it was for some other defendants.”

She’s talking about Jamarcus Glover who has a bench warrant out for his arrest. If caught, Glover will get a $100,000 bond. Bench warrants were issued for three other suspects in this case, Kereon Bradley, Kiera Bradley and Ronald Hall III.

The indictment alleges all seven people worked together to sell cocaine and fentanyl between April and September of this year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
A Louisville mother says her son suffered a broken after getting into a fight with another...
‘My son’s jaw is wired shut’: Louisville mom says her son broke jaw during fight at JCPS school
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Car crashes into house, bursts into flames in Portland neighborhood
File
Southern Indiana mom says teacher singled out her son for having an unhealthy snack

Latest News

Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Chilly Halloween with gusty winds and a small flurry chance by evening
Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Okolona neighborhood
UofL Hospital NICU babies get dressed up for Halloween
Canadian Solar's $800 million investment will bring the facility to the River Ridge Commerce...
New solar panel production facility to bring 1,200 new jobs to Jeffersonville