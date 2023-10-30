Jamarcus Glover skips court again, co-defendants enter not guilty pleas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Accused drug dealer Jamarcus Glover is still on the run. He skipped yet another court hearing Monday morning, but three of his associates showed up for court.

Glover has been on the run since he failed to appear in court on Oct. 4 after being arrested and bonded out, paying his full $20,000 bond just days before on Oct. 1. Part of the bond was paid for by the mother of a 13-year-old girl who died of an overdose that police say Glover could face additional charges for.

Christopher Skinner, Anthony Johnson Junior and Ahrae Marks appeared in Jefferson Circuit Court to answer to charges including drug trafficking and engaging in organized crime.

A not-guilty plea was entered for each suspect. Then each was released on their own recognizance (ROR), meaning they aren’t being held in jail or given bond.

“Mr. Skinner, I’m going to set your bond at ROR because you’re here today, with an attorney,” Judge Julie Kaelin said during court. “As I said, no warrant was requested by the prosecutor when this matter was presented to the grand jury as it was for some other defendants.”

She’s talking about Jamarcus Glover who has a bench warrant out for his arrest. If caught, Glover will get a $100,000 bond. Bench warrants were issued for three other suspects in this case, Kereon Bradley, Kiera Bradley and Ronald Hall III.

The indictment alleges all seven people worked together to sell cocaine and fentanyl between April and September of this year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.