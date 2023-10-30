Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Joran van der Sloot is being sent back to Peru after US trial and confession in Natalee Holloway killing

FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security prison to an airport to be extradited to the U.S., on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Dutch citizen who recently admitted to killing U.S. student Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 is being sent back this week from the United States to Peru where he will serve out a sentence for the killing of a Peruvian woman.

Joran van der Sloot will be transferred to Peru’s custody on Tuesday, the head of Interpol for the Andean country, Col. Aldo Avila, told The Associated Press.

Interpol earlier had said that van der Sloot was scheduled to arrive Monday afternoon in the Peruvian capital of Lima. But police in Peru later told local media outlets the flight was postponed. The U.S. Justice Department said it does not comment about timing of such extradition transfers for safety reasons.

Van der Sloot had been temporarily extradited to the U.S. to face charges linked to Holloway’s disappearance, a case that has drawn international attention over the course of two decades.

A few days ago, he admitted that he killed Holloway and disposed of her remains. The disclosure came as he pleaded guilty to charges of trying to extort money from Holloway’s mother in return for information about the location of the body.

U.S. authorities do not have jurisdiction to prosecute van der Sloot for the 2005 slaying on a beach in Aruba, where the statute of limitations for murder has expired. But the revelations have given long-sought answers to Holloway’s next-of-kin.

The Dutch citizen was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the U.S. for extortion and wire fraud, but as part of his plea agreement, that sentence will run concurrently with another one in Peru, where he’s serving a 28-year prison sentence for killing Stephany Flores in 2010.

A 2001 treaty between Peru and the U.S. allows a suspect to be temporarily extradited to face trial in the other country.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
A Louisville mother says her son suffered a broken after getting into a fight with another...
‘My son’s jaw is wired shut’: Louisville mom says her son broke jaw during fight at JCPS school
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Car crashes into house, bursts into flames in Portland neighborhood
File
Southern Indiana mom says teacher singled out her son for having an unhealthy snack

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Chilly Halloween with gusty winds and a small flurry chance by evening
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Alabama man charged with making threats against Georgia prosecutor, sheriff over Trump election case
Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.
‘Special visitor’: Moose stops by elementary school’s drop-off area
Driver killed in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station