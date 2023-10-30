Contact Troubleshooters
Leslie Co. firefighter killed in Saturday night crash

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Madison Carmouche and Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials confirmed one person was killed following a Saturday night crash in Leslie County.

Three firefighters with the Coon Creek Volunteer Fire Department reportedly responded to a side-by-side crash.

While the firefighters were following an ambulance to the landing zone, officials said the emergency vehicle hit gravel in the road, and the vehicle veered into a ditch.

The driver of the emergency vehicle reportedly lost control and it flipped. Officials said the vehicle went through two buildings and into the side of a trailer.

The driver of the vehicle, Austin Turner, was taken to Mary Breckinridge ARH.

A passenger, Ben Barton, was also taken to Mary Breckinridge ARH.

Another passenger, Regina Huffman, was trapped in the vehicle following the crash. Officials were later able to get her out. Huffman was taken to Mary Breckinridge ARH, but officials said she died at the hospital.

