Louisville Slugger Factory gets bats ready for World Series

By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A piece of Louisville is on its way to the World Series.

This weekend the factory has been curing four additional bats for Corbin Carroll, Baseball America’s 2023 MLB Rookie of the Year. He is the second Arizona Diamondbacks player to ever win that award.

His slugger bats should be ready to be shipped to Phoenix on Monday for him to use in game four against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. Many of the Rangers will also be hitting with the legendary bats.

A spokesperson with the Slugger Factory and Museum talked about why so many athletes come to them.

“We make a great product, and we strive to make sure that we give these players exactly what they want, what they need, what feels right to them so that they can do their job when they’re standing in that batter’s box and help their team to victory,” Rick Redman said.

Louisville Slugger bats have seen use in every single World Series since it started, the only company to do so.

