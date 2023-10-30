Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lucky man wins $1 million after buying Powerball ticket waiting for chicken sandwich

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s...
Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTREVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia essentially became a millionaire while waiting for a chicken sandwich and a cup of coffee.

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.

The next day he stopped by the shop again, and the store was buzzing with excitement that a winning ticket had been purchased there.

Gutierrez checked his ticket and realized he had won $1 million in the previous night’s drawing.

The small business owner told lottery officials he may use part of his winnings to expand his business.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
A Louisville mother says her son suffered a broken after getting into a fight with another...
‘My son’s jaw is wired shut’: Louisville mom says her son broke jaw during fight at JCPS school
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Car crashes into house, bursts into flames in Portland neighborhood
File
Southern Indiana mom says teacher singled out her son for having an unhealthy snack

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
LIVE: Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
A man seen punching random people at a park on video said he regrets his actions.
Man seen sucker punching strangers at parks in video
A 19-year-old man caught on video sucker punching random people at local parks said he regrets...
Man seen sucker punching strangers at parks in video
Biden signs an executive order on the safe development and use of artificial intelligence....
LIVE: Biden remarks at AI event
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor