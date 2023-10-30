Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mammoth Cave National Park seeking public comments on Environmental Assessment to replace seasonal housing

Mammoth Cave National Park seeking comments on obsolete seasonal housing.
Mammoth Cave National Park seeking comments on obsolete seasonal housing.(Mammoth Cave National Park)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park is seeking comments on an Environmental Assessment (EA) to replace obsolete seasonal housing units with multiplex housing units and additional amenities during a public scoping period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 29.

The EA will review a proposed plan to replace the existing housing units with two multi-story buildings in accordance with NPS Housing designs.

The new units will provide additional housing amenities including indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, an outdoor pavilion, options for large item storage, and parking for residents.

Housing units at Mammoth Cave National Park are utilized by seasonal park service staff, interns, and volunteers who need short term housing during the busy spring, summer, and fall seasons. The three current housing units are rapidly deteriorating, have an inappropriate foundation design for their location, and are currently being utilized beyond their useful life.

The buildings also do not meet requirements for Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) and Architectural Barriers Act Accessibility Standards (ABAAS), lack automatic fire support, and do not comply with National Park Service (NPS) quarters policy

Comments on the EA may be submitted at parkplanning.nps.gov, or by U.S. mail addressed to “Mammoth Cave National Park, Attn: Seasonal Housing EA, P.O. Box 7, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.” All mail-in comments must be postmarked by Nov. 29, 2023.

Anonymous comments and comments submitted by e-mail will not be accepted. Bulk comments in any format submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.

Full information on the proposed plan may be found on the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website, or during a public open house on Monday, Nov. 13 at the Mammoth Cave Picnic Area’s enclosed shelter from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
Driver killed in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 10/31
Tracking the cold and snow flakes for this Halloween night
SnowTALK! Blog 10/31
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: A hauntingly chilly Halloween
Con estos 8 rituales para la noche de Halloween 2023 podrás atraer el amor, la fortuna o...
Tips to stay safe this Halloween