Mammoth Cave National Park seeking public comments on Environmental Assessment to replace seasonal housing

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park is seeking comments on an Environmental Assessment (EA) to replace obsolete seasonal housing units with multiplex housing units and additional amenities during a public scoping period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 29.

The EA will review a proposed plan to replace the existing housing units with two multi-story buildings in accordance with NPS Housing designs.

The new units will provide additional housing amenities including indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, an outdoor pavilion, options for large item storage, and parking for residents.

Housing units at Mammoth Cave National Park are utilized by seasonal park service staff, interns, and volunteers who need short term housing during the busy spring, summer, and fall seasons. The three current housing units are rapidly deteriorating, have an inappropriate foundation design for their location, and are currently being utilized beyond their useful life.

The buildings also do not meet requirements for Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) and Architectural Barriers Act Accessibility Standards (ABAAS), lack automatic fire support, and do not comply with National Park Service (NPS) quarters policy

Comments on the EA may be submitted at parkplanning.nps.gov, or by U.S. mail addressed to “Mammoth Cave National Park, Attn: Seasonal Housing EA, P.O. Box 7, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.” All mail-in comments must be postmarked by Nov. 29, 2023.

Anonymous comments and comments submitted by e-mail will not be accepted. Bulk comments in any format submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.

Full information on the proposed plan may be found on the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website, or during a public open house on Monday, Nov. 13 at the Mammoth Cave Picnic Area’s enclosed shelter from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.