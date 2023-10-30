Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck in the Okolona neighborhood early Monday morning.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to a report of a pedestrian hit on Outer Loop at Cedar Brook Drive around 1:30 a.m.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the initial investigation found the truck was driving in rainy conditions and coming up to the intersection when the driver saw a man crossing the road in dark clothes, against the traffic signal and outside the crosswalk. The driver swerved to avoid the pedestrian but ended up hitting him, knocking him down to the pavement.

Ellis said the driver stopped immediately and called for help.

The pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

