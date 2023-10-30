Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man using FaceTime killed in motorcycle crash, police say

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker died at the scene.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man using FaceTime in Maine was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Police say 24-year-old Drew Baker tried to make a turn around 10:45 p.m. when the motorcycle went across the oncoming lane, left the roadway and then hit construction scaffolding in front of a house.

Baker died at the scene.

Officers determined he was using FaceTime on his cell phone at the time of the crash.

Additionally, authorities said Baker was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
A Louisville mother says her son suffered a broken after getting into a fight with another...
‘My son’s jaw is wired shut’: Louisville mom says her son broke jaw during fight at JCPS school
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Car crashes into house, bursts into flames in Portland neighborhood
File
Southern Indiana mom says teacher singled out her son for having an unhealthy snack

Latest News

The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The...
FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead
University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm takes questions from member of the...
UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm holding update heading into Week 10
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
TARC offering fare-free rides on Election Day