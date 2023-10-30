Contact Troubleshooters
Marc Hibel appears in court, attorney withdraws motion to preserve evidence

Marc Hibel
Marc Hibel(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with wanton endangerment after dangerous chemicals and explosives were found in a home on Applegate Lane in Highview was back in court Monday morning.

Marc Hibel is now out of jail on bond after completing a court-ordered, two-week treatment program. His bond was initially set at $50,000 but was lowered in September to a partially secured $10,000 bond with the condition of receiving treatment.

In court Monday, his attorney withdrew a motion to preserve evidence, since the home has already been destroyed.

Louisville Metro police first found the materials, including mercury and explosive chemicals, inside the house and a neighboring property back in July. Last week, the EPA finished cleaning up that home, destroying more than 100 chemicals found inside.

Another pretrial conference is set for Jan. 16.

