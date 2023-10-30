Miss Black Kentucky USA winners crowned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The winners of this year’s Miss Black Kentucky USA have officially been crowned.

WAVE News’ very own Marresa Burke was a judge at the event Sunday.

This is the competition’s second year. Last year’s winner Ariel Thompson went on to be crowned Miss Black USA.

We talked to its founder Dr. Ashley Anderson about how this helps contestants in life.

“Being a part of a program that teaches you so many life skills, so teaching you how to use a position of influence to affect change in your community, teaching you the importance of physical fitness, poise, being polished, and even how to communicate effectively is so extremely important,” Anderson said. “That’s stuff these girls are getting through this program.”

20 women competed for various scholarships and awards this year, but only three were crowned.

Helena Gordon is this year’s talented teen, Ciara Johnson won the MS division and Sophia Crowder was named 2024′s Miss Black Kentucky USA.

The winners will now go on to represent the bluegrass state in the Miss Black USA pageant next August.

