Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Multi-million dollar investment will bring nearly 30 jobs to EKY distillery

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s bourbon trail will soon come even further east.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Brothers Wright Distilling Co. will invest nearly $38 million dollars and create 28 new full-time jobs in Pike County.

The company will build a new distillery that uses a rehabilitated underground coal mine to age its products.

“This is an incredibly innovative project that will use a once-forgotten coal mine to bring a great Kentucky product to market. I want to thank the company’s leaders for their commitment and for creating more great jobs for Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release.

The 12,000-square-foot distillery, rickhouse, welcome center, museum and restaurant will be part of a 1,200-acre property along Kentucky Highway 292 along the banks of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River.

“From 1913 to 1946, more than 23 million tons of coal were mined out of this property,” said Kendall Wright, co-owner and COO of Brothers Wright Distilling Co. “Miners from all over the world traveled here to work, live and provide fuel to our nation during its greatest period of growth. We feel there is something special about honoring the work completed here over a century ago with a completely unique bourbon experience.”

Construction of the new facility is expected to begin later this year with completion scheduled by the end of 2024. Along with the nearly 30 positions ranging from production and maintenance to sales and tours, the project is expected to bring 50 construction and mine rehabilitation jobs with it.

The company’s owners also operate multiple other businesses all across Kentucky and central and southern Appalachia, including parent company Wright Concrete & Construction.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
Driver killed in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 10/31
Tracking the cold and snow flakes for this Halloween night
SnowTALK! Blog 10/31
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: A hauntingly chilly Halloween
Con estos 8 rituales para la noche de Halloween 2023 podrás atraer el amor, la fortuna o...
Tips to stay safe this Halloween