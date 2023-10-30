New solar panel production facility to bring 1,200 new jobs to Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Canadian Solar Inc. announced Monday that it will be investing $800 million in a new solar panel production facility expected to bring more than 1,000 jobs to southern Indiana.

The new “solar photovoltaic cell manufacturing plant” will produce 5 GW Solar PV cells at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.

According to C2 Strategist Tom Lally, the investment is the largest River Ridge has ever seen and is expected to produce 1,200 new jobs.

“Indiana’s strong advanced manufacturing sector positions the state to help lead the global energy transition, developing and powering new solutions in batteries, solar and hydrogen,” Governor Eric Holcomb said. “Canadian Solar’s new U.S. location in Jeffersonville will put our skilled Hoosier workforce at the center of cultivating solar power, making energy-efficient panels more accessible to consumers across the country.”

The new facility is expected to open by the end of 2025.

