SnowTALK! 10/30

By Brian Goode
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Most of the steady showers are heading to the east. Patchy drizzle will linger for the next few hours with clouds holding tough.

Halloween is the key day of change with sunshine to start but a potent wave will pass through during the afternoon hours. A round of very light rain will change to flurries into the evening. No accumulations to be clear as many will not even see the flakes fall. The temperature drop and wind combination will be the bigger story with wind chills into the 20s for the trick-or-treaters during the evening! BRRRR!

Don’t forgot, the Winter Forecast from WAVE comes out on the WAVE Weather App Halloween evening!

Get is downloaded today!

