TARC offering fare-free rides on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is continuing its “Ride to Vote” tradition.

Fare-free rides are being offered throughout Louisville for General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

TARC will be operating on its normal service on all fixed routes.

Passengers can skip the fare box and take a route to get them to their polling place or any other destination. Service will also be fare-free for TARC3 paratransit customers, according to a release.

The polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who want to vote need to bring an acceptable form of ID, such as a driver’s license or social security card.

