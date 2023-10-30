Contact Troubleshooters
TARC offering fare-free rides on Election Day

(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is continuing its “Ride to Vote” tradition.

Fare-free rides are being offered throughout Louisville for General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

TARC will be operating on its normal service on all fixed routes.

Passengers can skip the fare box and take a route to get them to their polling place or any other destination. Service will also be fare-free for TARC3 paratransit customers, according to a release.

Click here for more information on TARC routes.

The polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who want to vote need to bring an acceptable form of ID, such as a driver’s license or social security card.

Click here for more information on your polling location.

