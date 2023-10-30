UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm holds update heading into Week 10
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is held his Monday update as the Cardinals head into Week 10.
Louisville had a big conference win against the Duke Blue Devils over the weekend.
UofL has another conference matchup at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday with kickoff at 3:30 p.m.
The Cards are now ranked #15 with a record of 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the ACC.
