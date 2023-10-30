Contact Troubleshooters
UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm holds update heading into Week 10

University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm takes questions from member of the...
University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm takes questions from member of the media on Oct. 23, 2023.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is held his Monday update as the Cardinals head into Week 10.

Louisville had a big conference win against the Duke Blue Devils over the weekend.

UofL has another conference matchup at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday with kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

The Cards are now ranked #15 with a record of 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the ACC.

