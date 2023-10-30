UofL Hospital NICU babies get dressed up for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL Hospital NICU babies are getting dressed up for Halloween!

NICU nurse Melanie Keefe has been taking these Halloween photos for years, and the NICU nursing staff raised money and pitched in their own to buy this year’s outfits.

Here are some of the costumes:

Each of the babies’ families gets a keepsake photo from their child’s first Halloween.

