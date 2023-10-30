Victims, families of Old National Bank shooting to sue Radical Firearms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Surviving victims and families of the Old National Bank shooting are planning to file a lawsuit in Louisville against Texas gun manufacturer Radical Firearms, the manufacturer of the AR-15 rifle used that day.

The April 10 shooting left five dead and eight injured. The gunman died on the scene as well.

Tad Thomas, an injury attorney with offices in part in Louisville and Chicago, will work with Romanucci & Blandin, a Chicago-based law firm that represented the family of George Floyd in a suit against Minneapolis and won.

As of now, the suit would represent five of the injured, including Dallas Schwartz and Dana Mitchell, and the estate of Tim Tutt Jr. The estate of Tommy Elliott will also be represented but by local attorney Hans Poppe.

Thomas said there is no timetable for the firms to file.

