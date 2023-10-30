Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Victims, families of Old National Bank shooting to sue Radical Firearms

(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Surviving victims and families of the Old National Bank shooting are planning to file a lawsuit in Louisville against Texas gun manufacturer Radical Firearms, the manufacturer of the AR-15 rifle used that day.

The April 10 shooting left five dead and eight injured. The gunman died on the scene as well.

Tad Thomas, an injury attorney with offices in part in Louisville and Chicago, will work with Romanucci & Blandin, a Chicago-based law firm that represented the family of George Floyd in a suit against Minneapolis and won.

As of now, the suit would represent five of the injured, including Dallas Schwartz and Dana Mitchell, and the estate of Tim Tutt Jr. The estate of Tommy Elliott will also be represented but by local attorney Hans Poppe.

Thomas said there is no timetable for the firms to file.

For more information about past coverage of the Old National Bank and other mass shootings, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
A Louisville mother says her son suffered a broken after getting into a fight with another...
‘My son’s jaw is wired shut’: Louisville mom says her son broke jaw during fight at JCPS school
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Car crashes into house, bursts into flames in Portland neighborhood
File
Southern Indiana mom says teacher singled out her son for having an unhealthy snack

Latest News

Marc Hibel
Marc Hibel appears in court, attorney withdraws motion to preserve evidence
Jamarcus Glover skips court again, co-defendants enter not guilty pleas
Jamarcus Glover skips court again, co-defendants enter not guilty pleas
Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Okolona neighborhood
UofL Hospital NICU babies get dressed up for Halloween