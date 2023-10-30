Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

VIDEO: Father, son shocked as tornado whips across busy highway

Luckily, the tornado fizzled quickly, and no injuries were reported. (PEDRO DIMAS, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) - A father and son captured wild video of a pop-up tornado sweeping across a stretch of highway in San Antonio.

Pedro Dimas was stopped at a red light Thursday morning while taking his son to school when the pair noticed debris flying through the air.

Seconds later, a small tornado whipped across the interstate, as seen in video captured by Dimas and his son.

A Texas father and son captured video of a tornado sweeping across a stretch of highway. (CNN, KWTX, KETV, KENS, SPECTRUM NEWS AUSTIN, PEDRO DIMAS, KATIE GOMEZ)

At one point, they realize “it’s coming right at us” and begin driving away.

Luckily, the tornado fizzled quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Joint Base San Antonio said in a social media post that a brief, very weak tornado touched down nearby. There were reports in the area of damage to vehicles, ripped roofs and downed trees.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man found shot to death underneath overpass near Valley Station
A Louisville mother says her son suffered a broken after getting into a fight with another...
‘My son’s jaw is wired shut’: Louisville mom says her son broke jaw during fight at JCPS school
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Car crashes into house, bursts into flames in Portland neighborhood
File
Southern Indiana mom says teacher singled out her son for having an unhealthy snack

Latest News

Luckily, the tornado fizzled quickly, and no injuries were reported. (PEDRO DIMAS, FACEBOOK, CNN)
RAW: Father, son capture video of tornado sweeping across interstate
People in the crowd walk shouting antisemitic slogans at an airfield of the airport in...
Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel
A Texas father and son captured video of a tornado sweeping across a stretch of highway. (CNN,...
Take a look: Father, son stuck in traffic find themselves in path of tornado
Brianna Hayes, center, poses with her older sister Darci Hayes, left, and mother Sharon Hayes,...
Woman sues her fertility doctor, says he used his own sperm to impregnate her 34 years ago